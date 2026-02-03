Close Menu
Join the 1871 Club Today - Spring Journal Ships in April
JOIN THE 1871 CLUB
Join the 1871 Club Today - Spring Journal Ships in April

Email Newsletters

Get the best of Field & Stream delivered to your inbox

ENTER YOUR EMAIL here

By submitting this form, I agree to this site’s Terms of Use and Privacy Policy.

F&S NEWSLETTER

Outdoor news, hunting and fishing tips, adventure stories, conservation issues - plus exclusive offers, giveaways and more!

whitetail 365

Stories, expert tips, gear reviews, and news for hunters who think about whitetails all year long

﻿

the strike zone

Fishing stories, expert tips, tackle reviews, and news for anglers.

COMING SOON

the range

Reviews on firearms and ammo, expert shooting tips, and more stories about great guns.

   FIELD &STREAM INSIDER: Be the first to know about what’s new at Field & Stream, including 1871 Club membership, special offers, new products, fun events and more.

JOIN THE 1871 CLUB

Read the best hunting, fishing and outdoor storytelling the way they were meant to be read – IN PRINT. Choose from two plans.

explore plans

Not ready to subscribe?
That's OK, test the waters with our [FREE] Rewards Plan.

Enjoy a $15 merch credit, partner perks, and access to members-only products.

LEARN MORE

WHEN YOUR ARE READY TO UPGRADE: 

Step into one of two 1871 Club Membership plans to receive the Field & Stream Journal, delivered to your door twice a year. Two plans to choose from.

Manage your preferences

Weekly recaps of the latest outdoor news, hunting and fishing tips - plus exclusive offers, giveaways and more!

SIGN UP
Instagram Facebook-f X-twitter Tiktok Youtube
Shopping
Company
Legal
Partners
Disclaimers

Articles may contain affiliate links that enable us to share in the revenue of any purchases made.
Registration on or use of this site constitutes acceptance of our Terms of Service.

© 2026 Field & Stream All rights reserved.